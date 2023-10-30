Two hours of terror and now years of devastation for Acapulco’s poor in Hurricane Otis aftermath

ACAPULCO, Mexico (AP) — Hurricane Otis shredded Acapulco, Mexico, last week and tore apart the lives of hundreds of thousands of people. It damaged nearly all of Acapulco’s homes, left bodies bobbing along the coastline and much of the city foraging for food. While authorities have been hard at work restoring order in Acapulco’s tourist center — cutting through trees in front of high-rise hotels and restoring power — the city’s poorest say they feel abandoned. Many of its 1 million people lived two hours of terror last week, and now face years of work to repair their already precarious lives.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.