Tropical Storm Pilar heads toward El Salvador and is expected to bring heavy rain to Central America

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — Tropical Storm Pilar threatened to bring heavy rain and flash flooding to El Salvador and other parts of Central America as it sat just off the Pacific coast. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Monday that Pilar was located about 225 miles southwest of San Salvador with winds of 50 mph and was moving east-northeast at 6 mph. The storm was expected to maintain that general track for the next day or two, stall for a day or more just off the coast and then abruptly turn around and head back out to sea without making landfall.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.