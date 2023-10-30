The UAW says its strike ‘won things no one thought possible’ from automakers. Here’s how it fared
Associated Press
The United Auto Workers union is providing more details about tentative contract agreements with Detroit automakers that include pay raises of 25% over four years and eight months. UAW leaders spoke about the tentative agreement with Ford Sunday night, and posted it online. Now rank-and-file union members will vote whether to ratify the agreement. The UAW didn’t get the 40% pay raises it asked for at the start of negotiations, but it got a lot more than the 9% that Ford offered at the beginning, before the strike that started in mid-September. The UAW is dropping a request for 40 hours of pay for a 32-hour work week, and traditional pensions for more workers.