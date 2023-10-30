St. Louis County prosecutor drops U.S. Senate bid, will instead oppose Cori Bush in House race

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell is dropping his bid to unseat Republican U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley in 2024, and will instead make a run at a fellow Democrat — U.S. Rep. Cori Bush. Bell will oppose Bush in next year’s Democratic primary for a House seat that covers St. Louis and part of St. Louis County. The decision comes as Bush has taken criticism for her response to the Hamas attack on Israel, including her call in a social media post to end “US government support for Israeli military occupation and apartheid.” Bell and Bush are both Black, and both emerged as political forces in the aftermath of the fatal police shooting of Michael Brown in 2014.

