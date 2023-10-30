Some 5,000 migrants set out on foot from Mexico’s southern border, tired of long waits for visas

TAPACHULA, Mexico (AP) — About 5,000 migrants from Central America, Venezuela, Cuba and Haiti have set out on foot to reach the U.S., walking north from Mexico’s southern border. The migrants complain that processing for refugee or exit visas takes too long at Mexico’s main processing center in the city of Tapachula, near the Guatemalan border. The migrants formed a long line along the highway, escorted at times by police, who prevented them from blocking the entire highway and sometimes stopped them from hitching rides. More than 10,000 migrants have showed up at the U.S. border in recent weeks, meaning that Monday’s march is now just a drop in the bucket.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.