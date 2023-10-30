Remains of former Chinese premier Li Keqiang to be cremated and flags to be lowered

BEIJING (AP) — State media report the remains of former Chinese premier Li Keqiang are to be cremated on Thursday, with flags around the country to be flown at half-staff to mourn the official who helped guide the world’s second-largest economy for a decade. Li died Friday of a heart attack at 68. Mourners gathered at his childhood home in the city of Hefei in an apparently spontaneous outpouring of grief seen by some as a rebuke of head of state and Communist Party leader Xi Jinping. Li was once seen as a potential top leader, but was sidelined in a leadership shakeup last year and replaced with Xi loyalist Li Qiang.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.