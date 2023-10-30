Nikki Haley formally enters her home-state primary as a new poll suggests she has momentum in Iowa

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Nikki Haley has formally filed paperwork to enter the Republican primary in her home state of South Carolina. She visited the Statehouse on Monday, where her career took off, for a signing ceremony. Haley starts this week with new momentum after a poll in Iowa has her tied for second with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Both Haley and DeSantis are far behind former President Donald Trump. But Haley and DeSantis are vying to show they can consolidate voters open to a Trump alternative. Haley told reporters that she thinks by South Carolina’s Feb. 24 primary, she can “finish it.”

By JAMES POLLARD Associated Press/Report for America

