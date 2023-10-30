Montenegro, an EU hopeful, to vote on a new government backed by anti-Western and pro-Russian groups

PODGORICA, Montenegro (AP) — After months of political bickering, the parliament in NATO member and EU candidate Montenegro is set to vote Monday on a proposed new government that will hinge on support from pro-Russian and anti-Western groups. A recently formed centrist “Europe Now” coalition that advocates the small Balkan country joining the European Union won early parliamentary elections in June, but without enough support to form a government on its own. Following months of negotiations, the winning coalition received support from a staunchly pro-Russian and pro-Serbian group on condition that one of its leaders becomes the parliament speaker on Monday.

