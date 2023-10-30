Skip to Content
Mary Lou Retton says she’s ‘overwhelmed’ with love and support as she recovers from rare pneumonia

American gymnastics legend Mary Lou Retton says she is “overwhelmed with all the love and support” she has received and is slowly recovering with family after being hospitalized with a rare form of pneumonia earlier this month. The 55-year-old Retton posted a statement Monday on Instagram in her first public comment since being in intensive care in a Texas hospital. Retton said she was “beyond blessed for the opportunity to make this statement” and is staying positive through what she knows is a long and slow recovery process.

