Liz Weston: Does a 401(k) employer match tempt you to cash out?

By
Published 4:00 AM

By LIZ WESTON of NerdWallet

Too many people cash out their 401(k)s when leaving a job — and part of the problem may be generous employer matches, researchers have found. Large matches can change how employees view their retirement savings, shifting their attitude from viewing a 401(k) as an “untouchable lockbox” to a liquid windfall of sorts. The answer to how to prevent premature withdrawals isn’t smaller matches, but more education when an employee leaves a job. Employers could also offer their employees an emergency savings option.

Associated Press

