Lawyer wants federal probe of why Mississippi police waited months to tell a mom her son was killed

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A civil rights attorney says he will ask the U.S. Justice Department to investigate why authorities in Jackson, Mississippi, waited months to tell a woman that her son had been struck and killed by a police SUV driven by an off-duty officer. Ben Crump says Bettersten Wade last saw her son, 37-year-old Dexter Wade, when he left home March 5. She filed a missing-person report a few days later. She said it was late August before she learned her son had been struck and killed by a Jackson Police Department vehicle as he crossed Interstate 55 the day she last saw him.

