King Charles III is in Kenya for a state visit, his first to a Commonwealth country as king

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — King Charles III has arrived in Kenya for his first state visit to a Commonwealth country as king, underscoring his commitment to an organization that’s been central to Britain’s global power and prestige since World War II. The king and Queen Camilla touched down at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport late on Monday night ahead of their four-day visit. On Tuesday morning, a ceremonial welcome by Kenyan President William Ruto is planned at State House. During the visit, Charles will acknowledge the “painful aspects” of his nation’s shared history with Kenya, which celebrates the 60th anniversary of its independence from the United Kingdom this year.

