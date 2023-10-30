Kansas can’t enforce new law on abortion pills or make patients wait 24 hours, judge rules

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas judge has put a new state law on medication abortions on hold and blocked the state from enforcing older abortion restrictions. The order Monday from a district judge suspended laws that have spelled out what providers must tell patients and have forced patients to wait 24 hours to end their pregnancies. The ruling was another big victory for abortion rights advocates in Kansas after a statewide vote in August 2022 decisively confirmed protections for abortion access under the state constitution. The judge’s order is set to remain in effect through the trial of a lawsuit filed by abortion providers, set for the end of June 2024.

