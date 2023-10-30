Judge wants to know why men tied to Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot were moved to federal prisons
By ED WHITE
Associated Press
DETROIT (AP) — A judge wants to know why two men convicted of secondary roles in a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer have been transferred to federal prisons out of state. Pete Musico, Paul Bellar and Joe Morrison are entitled to appeal their convictions following a trial on state charges in Jackson County in 2022. But lawyers for two say it’s extremely hard to work with them hundreds of miles away. They say the men have a right to access the legal system by working with their lawyers. A judge wants answers by Dec. 1.