Joran van der Sloot is sent back to Peru after US trial and confession in Holloway killing

LIMA, Peru (AP) — A Dutch citizen who recently admitted to killing U.S. student Natalee Holloway in Aruba in 2005 is being sent back from the United States to Peru where he will serve out a sentence for the killing of a Peruvian woman. Interpol agent Hilda Manosalva says that Joran van der Sloot is scheduled to arrive Monday afternoon in the Peruvian capital of Lima. Van der Sloot was temporarily extradited to the U.S. to face charges linked to Holloway’s disappearance, a case that has drawn international attention over the course of two decades.

