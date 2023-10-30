In early 2029, Earth will likely lock into breaching key warming threshold, scientists calculate

A new study says that in a little more than five years the world will likely be unable to stay below the internationally agreed temperature limit for global warming if it continues to burn fossil fuels at its current rate. Monday’s study moves three years closer the date when global carbon pollution levels make it probable that the world will eventually hit a critical climate threshold. It’s earlier than initially calculated because the world is cleaning up a different type of air pollution that slightly cools the planet and masks the effects of burning coal, oil and natural gas.

