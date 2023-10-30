Hurricane Otis kills 3 foreigners among 45 dead in Acapulco as search for bodies continues

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Officials in Mexico say three foreign residents were among at least 45 people who perished when Hurricane Otis hit the resort of Acapulco last week. Local prosecutors say the dead included one American, one Canadian and one person from England. The Navy said the search effort will now focus on finding possible bodies among the 29 boats that are known to have sunk in Acapulco Bay the night the hurricane hit. Navy Secretary José Rafael Ojeda said the boats have been located and that authorities are waiting for a ship equipped with a crane to arrive later Monday, to start lifting the wrecks out of the water.

