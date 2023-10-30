Heavily armed man with explosives found dead at Colorado amusement park prompting weekend search

DENVER (AP) — Authorities in Colorado say the body of a heavily armed man wearing body armor and tactical clothing was found with homemade explosives at an amusement park, shutting down the attraction over the weekend as investigators looked for more bombs and searched his home. The Garfield County Sheriff’s Office says the 22-year-old man was found dead at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park on Saturday morning before it opened to the public, apparently breaking into the park while it was closed. It says multiple improvised explosive devices were found with him and in his vehicle and the man could have “implemented an attack of devastating proportions.”

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.