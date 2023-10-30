Haiti bans charter flights to Nicaragua in blow to migrants fleeing poverty and violence

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haiti’s government has banned all charter flights to Nicaragua that migrants fleeing poverty and violence had been increasingly using in their quest to reach the United States. The order was issued Monday in a brief bulletin that The Associated Press obtained. The move left a couple of thousand bewildered travelers stranded in a parking lot facing Haiti’s main international airport in the capital of Port-au-Prince surrounded by their luggage, with some holding babies. Civil aviation authorities in Haiti have not responded to a message seeking comment.

By EVENS SANON and DÁNICA COTO Associated Press

