French government says 9 people detained after violent attack on Lyon soccer team buses

PARIS (AP) — French police have detained nine people and are searching for other suspects after a violent attack on buses carrying the Lyon soccer team and fans. The attack Sunday left Lyon coach Fabio Grosso with a head injury and forced the postponement of the team’s game at Marseille. Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on BFM television that five police officers were also injured. The bus was hit on the way to Stade Velodrome, shattering some windows. Lyon’s assistant coach was also injured and buses carrying Lyon fans were also attacked. Sports Minister Amelia Oudea-Castera called for a ’’global response″ and said the French league, the teams and fan groups should all take responsibility.

