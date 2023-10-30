FIFA bans Luis Rubiales of Spain for 3 years for kiss and misconduct at Women’s World Cup final
By GRAHAM DUNBAR
AP Sports Writer
GENEVA (AP) — FIFA has banned ousted former Spanish soccer federation president Luis Rubiales from the sport for three years. He was judged for misconduct at the Women’s World Cup final where he forcibly kissed a player on the lips at the trophy ceremony. FIFA did not publish details of the verdict reached by its disciplinary committee judges. They had investigated charges relating to “basic rules of decent conduct” and “behaving in a way that brings the sport of football and/or FIFA into disrepute.” Rubiales resigned from his jobs in soccer in September under pressure from the Spanish government and national team players.