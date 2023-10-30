Democratic U.S. Rep. Earl Blumenauer from Oregon says he won’t run for reelection next year

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s Democratic U.S. Rep. Earl Blumenauer has announced that he won’t be running for reelection next year. Blumenauer has represented a solidly Democratic district that includes north and southeast Portland since 1996. He has served in public office for roughly five decades. He notably served on the House’s powerful Ways and Means Committee. In a news release from his office, the 75-year-old said it was a difficult decision not to seek reelection but that he was proud of Congress’ achievements during his tenure. His decision will likely open up next year’s Democratic primary for his seat.

