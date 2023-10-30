Colombian police comb through cloud forest searching for soccer star’s abducted father

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Police in Colombia have deployed air and land patrols to search for soccer player Luis Diaz’s father, who was kidnapped over the weekend along with Diaz’s mother. The couple were at a gas station in the small town of Barrancas on Saturday when they were abducted by armed men on motorcycles. Diaz’s mother was rescued within hours by police, but his father remained missing. On Monday, special forces searched a mountain range that straddles both countries and is covered by cloud forest. Police also offered a $48,0000 reward for information leading to Diaz’s father. Kidnappings for ransom and extortion of businesses have been increasing in Colombia.

