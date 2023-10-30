Climate scientist Saleemul Huq, who emphasized helping poor nations adapt to warming, dies at 71

Saleemul Huq, a pioneering climate scientist from Bangladesh who pushed to get the world to understand, pay for and adapt to worsening warming impacts on poorer nations, has died. He was 71. Huq, who died Saturday in Dhaka, directed and helped found the International Centre for Climate Change and Development there. He was also a senior associate and program founder at the International Institute for Environment and Development in London. He was an early force for community-based efforts to adapt to what climate change did to poor nations. Queen Elizabeth II bestowed the Order of the British Empire on him in 2022 for his efforts.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.