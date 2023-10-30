Biden administration is moving toward a narrower student loan relief targeting groups of borrowers

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is moving toward a narrower student loan relief plan that would target specific groups of borrowers rather than a sweeping plan like the one the Supreme Court rejected in June. An Education Department document obtained by The Associated Press details a draft of new federal rules paving the way for a second attempt at student loan relief. The department says it wants to provide relief to borrowers whose balances exceed what they originally owed, those who have loans that entered repayment 25 or more years ago and those who used loans to attend career-training programs that led to “unreasonable” debt loads or insufficient earnings.

