Bangladesh’s ruling party holds rally to denounce ‘violent opposition protests’ ahead of elections

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Thousands of supporters of Bangladesh’s ruling Awami League party held a rally in the capital, Dhaka, to denounce what they called violence by the main opposition party as tensions soar ahead of the elections expected in January. Since Saturday, at least four people were killed and hundreds injured after clashes erupted during anti-government protests. At least 1,000 people were also arrested. The rally on Monday comes amid calls by the Bangladesh Nationalist Party for three days of road and transportation blockades starting Tuesday. The opposition party and its supporters are demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the transfer of power to a non-partisan caretaker government to oversee the general elections.

