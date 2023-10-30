Authorities say Puerto Rico policeman suspected in slaying of elderly couple has killed himself

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Authorities say a Puerto Rican police officer identified as the suspect in the gruesome slaying of an elderly couple that shocked the U.S. territory has killed himself. Police Commissioner Antonio López says that José Miguel Centeno Sánchez worked at a police station in the northwest town of Aguadilla and had been hired by the couple as a handyman. López says Centeno died by suicide around dawn on Monday when officers arrived at his home to serve a search warrant. Authorities say the couple slain earlier this month in the northwest coastal town of Isabela were found bound, gagged and shot in the head.

