Alabama man charged with making threats against Georgia prosecutor, sheriff over Trump election case

ATLANTA (AP) — An Alabama man has been indicted on federal charges that he threatened violence against a Georgia prosecutor and sheriff related to an investigation into former President Donald Trump. The indictment returned Oct. 25 and unsealed Monday accuses Arthur Ray Hanson II of Huntsville of leaving threatening voicemails for Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat on Aug. 6. Reached by phone Monday, Hanson said he is not guilty of the charges. Prosecutors allege that Hanson called the Fulton County government customer service line and left voicemails for the prosecutor and the sheriff.

