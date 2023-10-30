A North Carolina woman and her dad enter pleas in the beating death of her Irish husband

LEXINGTON, N.C. (AP) — The wife of an Irish businessman and her father have entered pleas to voluntary manslaughter in her husband’s beating death at their North Carolina home. News outlets report that Molly Corbett pleaded no contest Monday and Thomas Martens pleaded guilty. Corbett’s husband, Jason Corbett, died at their home in a golf course community in Davidson County in 2015. Investigators said Molly Corbett and Martens used an aluminum baseball bat and brick paver to kill Jason Corbett, fracturing his skull and causing injuries to his arm, legs and torso. Defense attorneys have said the two were acting in self-defense.

