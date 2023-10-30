A former British cyberespionage agency employee gets life in prison for stabbing an American spy

LONDON (AP) — A former British cyberespionage agency employee who viciously stabbed an American intelligence worker has been sentenced to life in prison for attempted murder. Joshua Bowles will have to serve at least 13 years in prison. He admitted attacking the woman March 9 in the western England town that is home to the U.K.’s electronic spy agency, GCHQ. The victim worked for the National Security Agency, which spies on electronic communications. She recovered after being hospitalized. The judge called it a “politically motivated attack” driven by “anger and resentment” towards GCHQ and women.

