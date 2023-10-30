A ferry that ran aground repeatedly off the Swedish coast is leaking oil and is extensively damaged

STOCKHOLM (AP) — The Swedish Coast Guard says a ferry boat that ran aground twice off the southeastern coast of Sweden is leaking oil and has suffered “extensive damage.” The Marco Polo ferry, which was running between two Swedish ports on the Baltic Sea, touched ground on Oct. 22. It sustained damage and started leaking fuel but continued under its own power before grounding a second time. On Sunday, the ferry slipped off the ground ​because of severe weather, drifted further out and got stuck for a third time, leaking more fuel. Passengers have been evacuated and the ferry took in water but is not at risk of sinking.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.