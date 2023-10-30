A 5.4 magnitude earthquake has shaken Jamaica with no reports of casualties or serious damage
By DÁNICA COTO
Associated Press
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A 5.4 magnitude earthquake has hit Jamaica and prompted people to flee buildings amid heavy shaking. The earthquake on Monday was located about 2 miles west-northwest of Hope Bay. The U.S. Geological Survey said it occurred at a shallow depth of six miles. The earthquake prompted panic on the island. There were no immediate reports of injuries or serious damage.