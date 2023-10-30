2 teens are arrested in the fatal shooting of a Rocky Mountain College student-athlete

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A freshman football player at Rocky Mountain College was fatally shot over the weekend and police in Billings, Montana have arrested two teenagers. The Yellowstone County Coroner’s office says Chandler Wyatt Stalcup of Crystal River, Florida, was shot early Saturday near campus. KULR-TV reports he remained on life support until Monday when his organs were harvested for donation. Billings police say Stalcup had gone to a house party to pick someone up early Saturday when he and a 16-year-old male suspect got into a fight. A gun was discharged at the party. That suspect was arrested about six hours later. A 17-year-old male was arrested Monday on suspicion of accountability to deliberate homicide.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.