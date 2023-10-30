5 dead, others missing after scaffolding fell down a shaft at a building site in Germany

BERLIN (AP) — German authorities say at least five construction workers died when scaffolding fell down a shaft at a building site in Hamburg. Several more people are missing. The fire service in Germany’s second-biggest city said that the building site was evacuated following Monday’s accident. Several hundred workers were gathered outside. The accident happened in the Ueberseequartier, part of the port city’s HafenCity district. HafenCity is a former port area on the Elbe river that is being redeveloped with office and residential buildings, hotels and shops.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.