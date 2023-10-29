Trade tops the agenda as Germany’s Scholz meets Nigerian leader on West Africa trip

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has met with Nigerian President Bola Tinubu as part of a West Africa tour as the European country looks to diversify its trade partners and expand economic partnerships in the energy-rich region. In his third trip to Africa since he took office in 2021, Scholz pushed for further development of Nigeria’s capacity to meet local needs, even as Germany seeks improved trade relations with its second-largest trading partner in sub-Saharan Africa. Germany-Nigeria trade volume is estimated to be about 3 billion euros annually. Scholz says Germany can work with Nigeria to help tackle issues such as migration, security and rampant coups in West and Central Africa.

