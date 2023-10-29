Thousands of Ukrainians run to commemorate those killed in the war

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Around 2,000 Ukrainians have taken part in a one-kilometer race in Kyiv, wearing bibs displaying the name of a person instead of a number. Each runner chose one person to whom they dedicated the run. Spouses, children, friends, siblings, neighbors, and colleagues ran for someone they knew who either was killed, taken captive or injured during Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine. The organizers of Sunday’s event called it the world’s longest marathon “because no race has lasted as long as Ukraine has been fighting for its freedom.”

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.