New Hampshire’s presidential primary ballots will have 24 Republicans and 21 Democrats, but no Biden

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The stage is set for the New Hampshire presidential primary, even though the date hasn’t been picked yet. For the past two weeks, candidates have been arriving at the secretary of state’s office in Concord to fill out their paperwork and pay the $1,000 filing fee to get on the ballot. There will be 21 names on the Democratic ballot and 24 on the Republican ballot. The GOP side includes Mike Pence, who had signed up but on Saturday said he was ending his White House campaign. President Joe Biden isn’t on the Democratic ballot. He skipped signing up in deference to election calendar changes by the Democratic National Committee and will rely on a write-in campaign in New Hampshire.

