Man charged in killing of Nat King Cole’s great-nephew

ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia man has been arrested in connection with the death of the great-nephew of world-renowned singer and jazz pianist Nat King Cole. Tracy Cole was stabbed to death in Atlanta on Sept. 14. The 31-year-old Cole died at the hospital. Investigators have charged Ricardo Gayle with his killing. He was taken into custody Saturday during a traffic stop. Police say the men knew each other. Gayle was booked into the Fulton County Jail on several charges, including murder, aggravated assault and armed robbery. Tracy Cole was the grandson of Freddy Cole, one of Nat King Cole’s three brothers.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.