In Myanmar, a Facebook post deemed inflammatory led to an ex-minister’s arrest

BANGKOK (AP) — A former high-profile Myanmar army officer who had served as information minister and presidential spokesperson in a previous military-backed government has been arrested and charged with spreading false or inflammatory news. The military’s information office said 64-year old Ye Htut, a retired lieutenant colonel, was arrested for writing and spreading false news on his Facebook account. Earlier this month, a Myanmar military tribunal sentenced two high-ranking generals to life imprisonment after they were found guilty of high treason and other charges. Myanmar’s military leadership is known for being close-knit and secretive. This month’s arrests are a rare public indication of possible splits within its ranks.

