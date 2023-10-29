Colombian police continue search for father of Liverpool striker Díaz

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Colombian police are continuing their search for the father of Liverpool striker Luis Díaz, one day after he was kidnapped with his wife near the country’s border with Venezuela. Luis Manuel Díaz and Cilenis Marulanda were kidnapped on Saturday by gunmen in their city of Barrancas, near the Caribbean. Marulanda was rescued at night, but her husband remains with the criminals, police say. Díaz was released from playing at Anfield on Sunday at Liverpool’s 3-0 Premier League victory against Nottingham Forest.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.