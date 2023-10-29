China’s foreign minister says Xi-Biden meeting in San Francisco would not be ‘smooth-sailing’

BEIJING (AP) — China’s foreign minister says the road to an expected meeting between President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Joe Biden would not be “smooth-sailing.” In a meeting between Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Biden, together with the latter’s top aides, both sides agreed to work toward a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of a summit in San Francisco in November. In an statement released by China’s foreign ministry on Sunday summarizing the discussion, Wang said that they could not rely on “autopilot” to make the meeting happen. Wang’s three-day visit to Washington came at a time when tensions between the two countries remain high over trade tensions and other issues.

