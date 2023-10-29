Explosive device blows up at convention center in south India killing at least one and wounding 36

NEW DELHI (AP) — Authorities say an explosive device blew up at a convention center in southern India killing at least one person and wounding 36 others. Hundreds of Jehovah’s Witness faithful were gathered Sunday for a prayer session at the Zamra International Convention Center in the town of Kalamassery in Kerala state when the explosion took place. The state’s top police officer, Sheik Darvesh Saheb, said an initial investigation has revealed an improvised explosive device was used. The wounded, many of them with burn injuries, were transported to hospital for treatment. Kerala’s chief minister told reporters police were investigating the “unfortunate incident.” Police and medical personnel were put on high alert state-wide.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.