Talks on Ukraine’s peace plan open in Malta with officials from 65 countries — but not Russia

VALLETTA, Malta (AP) — Ukrainian and Maltese officials say two days talks on Ukraine’s plan for peace have started in Malta, with the participation of more than 65 countries — but not Russia. The meeting of national security delegates is the third round of such talks in recent months. Ukraine sees them as an opportunity to win support for President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s 10-point peace plan from countries across the world, especially as the conflict in the Middle East risks shifting away the focus. Russia has dismissed the initiative as biased and refused to attend the meetings.

