Severe drought in the Amazon reveals millennia-old carvings

MANAUS (AP) — Severe drought in the Brazilian Amazon has caused the Negro River to reach historic lows, revealing millennia-old carvings previously hidden under water. Archaeologists say the engravings representing human faces, animals and other figures are between 1,000 and 2,000 years old. The Ponto das Lajes archaeological site is located in the rural area of Manaus, the largest city and capital of Amazonas state. The petroglyphs first were spotted in 2010 during another bad drought, but they had remained out of sight until the current dry season. Low river levels in Amazonas state have turned once navigable rivers into endless sand banks and mud, leaving hundreds of communities isolated and scrambling to access drinkable water and food.

By FERNANDO CRISPIM and EDMAR BARROS Associated Press

