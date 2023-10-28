Russia accuses Ukraine of damaging a nuclear waste warehouse as the battle for Avdiivika grinds on

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia has accused Ukraine of damaging a nuclear waste storage facility in a drone strike on the Kursk nuclear power plant and said its air defenses shot down a total of eight Ukrainian drones. The Russian Foreign Ministry said that three drones armed with explosives targeted the power plant on Thursday evening, hitting both the station’s administration building and a warehouse storing nuclear waste. The press service for the Kursk nuclear power plant confirmed the strike on Friday, but told journalists that there had been no significant damage or casualties and that operations were continuing as normal. Intense fighting has continued close to the key city of Avdiivka, which lies in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine.

