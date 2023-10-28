Police arrest 27 suspected militants in nationwide crackdown as Indonesia gears up for 2024 election

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian police say they have arrested at least 27 suspected militants believed to have links to banned extremist groups, in a nationwide crackdown as the world’s most populous Muslim-majority country gears up for elections in 2024. The police’s elite counterterrorism squad, known as Densus 88, made the arrests on Friday in the capital, Jakarta, and in West Java and Central Sulawesi provinces, the National Police spokesperson said. Most of the arrested are suspected of being members of a homegrown militant outfit affiliated with the Islamic State group known as Jemmaah Anshorut Daulah, or JAD, he said on Saturday. Indonesia is set to vote in simultaneous legislative and presidential elections on Feb. 14 next year.

