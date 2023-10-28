North Macedonia police intercept a group of 77 migrants and arrest 7 suspected traffickers

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — Police in North Macedonia say they found 77 migrants in the country’s south and arrested seven Pakistanis suspected of human trafficking. The group crossed over from Greece was intercepted near the southern town of Negorci last Thursday. The majority of the migrants are Syrian, with Pakistanis, Iraqis, Turks and Syrians making up the rest. They are being held at a reception center pending deportation back to Greece. Criminal charges have been filed against the seven suspected traffickers.

