Israel says its war can both destroy Hamas and rescue hostages. Their families are less certain

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel says it has two main objectives in Gaza: destroy Hamas and rescue some 230 hostages being held by the militant group. But families worry the two aims clash. Beginning Friday night, Israel ramped up ground operations and airstrikes in Gaza, saying it was targeting tunnel infrastructure used by Hamas. But families have reason to believe that their loved ones could be held in those same tunnels. One of the four hostages released by Hamas said that she has been held in an underground tunnel system. Families fret as Israel flatly rejects any ceasefire deal or hostage exchange with Hamas, instead carpet-bombing entire neighborhoods in Gaza.

