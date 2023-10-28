GOP presidential candidate Hutchinson must find a new campaign manager but vows to stay in the race
By ANDREW DeMILLO
Associated Press
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Asa Hutchinson says the campaign manager for his beleaguered bid for the Republican presidential nomination is departing. The former Arkansas governor says he’s not dropping out of the crowded race but does plan other changes to his campaign. Hutchinson has struggled to make in-roads as an anti-Donald Trump candidate. He failed to qualify for the party’s second debate and seems unlikely to make the third, on Nov. 8. Hutchinson told The Associated Press on Saturday that right now, Trump is in the top position for the nomination, but Hutchinson also said, “I’ve always been of the view that’s going to change, and I still have that view.”