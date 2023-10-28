EPA to strengthen lead protections in drinking water after multiple crises, including Flint

The Environmental Protection Agency will soon strengthen lead in drinking water regulations. Lead levels have dropped drastically over the last several decades. Lead in drinking water has improved, too, but it’s remained a stubborn problem. Lead in tap water is difficult to regulate and advocates had to push hard to enact the first set of comprehensive rules in the early 1990s. Those rules helped but didn’t prevent crisis in Washington D.C., Flint, Michigan, and other communities. Some experts say the existing rules need to be enforced better, others say there are fundamental problems with the regulations that need to be fixed.

By MICHAEL PHILLIS and MIKE STOBBE Associated Press

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.